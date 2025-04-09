Care home invites community to monthly arts and crafts group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech is excited to welcome the local community to join their monthly U3A Arts and Crafts Club, hosted by General Manager Meg Jones and the team. The club will take place every second Tuesday of the month from 10am to 12pm.

Guests will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of arts and crafts activities, enjoy home-made refreshments prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and meet the dedicated team at Rose Lodge. This is a wonderful chance to explore your creative side, make new friends, and take a tour of our welcoming home.

Meg Jones, General Manager at Rose Lodge, says: “We are thrilled to invite both new visitors and our existing friends to our monthly arts and crafts club. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, share their creativity, and enjoy a friendly and supportive environment. Our team is here to provide guidance and support to all our guests, whether they have questions about our care services or just want to enjoy a fun morning of crafting. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Rose Lodge Care Home is part of Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s leading care providers, committed to delivering personalised care across its homes and hospitals. Rose Lodge offers residential care, nursing care, and dementia care for its residents, providing both respite and long-term stays.