Care home hosts Professional's Breakfast
An open invitation to our businesses within the local community, Thursday 28th September, sees Chater Lodge in Ketton host its next 'Professional's Breakfast Meeting' from 8:00am-9:15am.
This is your chance to meet and network with other professionals over a delicious continental breakfast with tea and coffee.
We look forward to seeing you there.