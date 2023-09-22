News you can trust since 1948
Care home hosts Professional's Breakfast

An open invitation to our businesses within the local community, Thursday 28th September, sees Chater Lodge in Ketton host its next 'Professional's Breakfast Meeting' from 8:00am-9:15am.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
This is your chance to meet and network with other professionals over a delicious continental breakfast with tea and coffee.

We look forward to seeing you there.