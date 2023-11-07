Care home hosts Cocktails & Jazz Afternoon
Whether you’re a tequila fan, a whisky lover, a gin aficionado or you just like to mix it up and try something new, Our Cocktails & Jazz afternoon has something for everyone.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It will certainly be a day of fun-filled tastings for the staff, residents and guests at the Tixover Care Home in Tixover.
We are inviting the local community into our home on Thursday 23rd November from 2.30pm until 3.30pm
To mark the event we'll be inviting our residents and guests to indulge in creating their very own cocktails.
There will be free refreshments and live musical entertainment.
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.