Care home hosts Cocktails & Jazz Afternoon

Whether you’re a tequila fan, a whisky lover, a gin aficionado or you just like to mix it up and try something new, Our Cocktails & Jazz afternoon has something for everyone.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 7th Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT- 1 min read
It will certainly be a day of fun-filled tastings for the staff, residents and guests at the Tixover Care Home in Tixover.

We are inviting the local community into our home on Thursday 23rd November from 2.30pm until 3.30pm

To mark the event we'll be inviting our residents and guests to indulge in creating their very own cocktails.

Cocktail Making FunCocktail Making Fun
There will be free refreshments and live musical entertainment.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.