Bovis Homes to show a range of properties during open weekend at Hampton Water near Peterborough

People attending the event will be able to see two furnished view homes which are completed properties that potential buyers can walk around, though they are not decorated and styled by an interior designer as a show home would be.

Visitors will also be able to find out about the homebuilder’s Get Moving package which aims to help with the costs of buying a new property.

Dina Pittore, marketing manager at Bovis Homes, said: “Taking a look around a furnished view home is a great way to visualise what it would be like to live in one of our properties.

“With beds, settees, and dining tables in place it’s easier to see the scale of the property and imagine how it could work for your own lifestyle. And at our Hampton Water open weekend we thought it would be most beneficial to highlight homes that are very different from each other.”

View homes on show during the open weekend, which will run from 10am to 5pm on both days, will be a one-bedroom apartment in Bovis Homes’ Lily design and a four-bedroom house in its Chestnut style.

The Lily apartment has an open plan sitting/dining/kitchen area, a bathroom and bedroom.

The Chestnut has a sitting room with a bay window, a study, and an open-plan kitchen/dining/family area with bifold doors leading out to the garden. There is also a utility room with a door to the garden. The main bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

Visitors will be able to get details of Bovis Homes’ Get Moving package at the event. This is a tailored package offering a range of incentives, which buyers can customise once they have chosen their new home.

They can choose from help towards the mortgage, stamp duty, deposit, or moving costs, or internal extras on selected homes.

There’s currently a choice of one and two-bedroom apartments and three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Hampton Water. Prices start at £190,000.