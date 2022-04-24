Who to see and where at the Deepings Literary Festival

Jackie Weaver is appearing at the Deepings Literary Festival

Among those taking part, at various locations, are a number of local authors including Clara Barley and Christina James who will be talking about their new releases and experiences as writers.

TV presenter and author Pam Rhodes, and distinguished archaeologist Francis Pryor (sold out) are also taking part. Handforth Parish Council clerk Jackie Weaver will talk about her life as a councillor, a clerk and as chief officer at The Granary, Molecey Mill, where fans can also enjoy the company of authors Milly Johnson and Jack Land Noble, who will bring their rich northern humour.

The line up starting on April 28 is:

Pam Rhodes is appearing at the Deepings Literary Festival

Clara Barley

Deepings Library at 4pm

Clara has written both non-fiction and fiction for publication, as well as for exhibitions, performances, online content and films.

Her work won the Royal Historical Society’s national prize for public history in 2015. Her debut novel, ‘The Moss House’ was selected for New Writing North’s ‘Read Regional’ campaign 2021.

Dr Francis Pryor is appearing at the Deepings Literary Festival

‘The Moss House’ tells the amazing story so vividly portrayed on the BBC’s Gentleman Jack.

April 29:

Christina James

Oddfellows Hall at 10am

Christina James is the author of the DI Yates series of crime mystery novels. She was born in rural Lincolnshire and grew up in Spalding. The remote fenland landscape, with its rich soil, deep dykes and peerless sunsets, has always fascinated her and features in all her novels.

John Marrs

The Iron Horse at 2pm

John Marrs is an author and former journalist based in Northamptonshire..

Pam Rhodes

Priory Church at 4.30pm

For over 30 years Pam has been the familiar face of BBC TV’s ‘Songs of Praise’ but she is also the author of nearly 30 factual books and popular novels including ‘The Dunbridge Chronicles’ and the new trilogy ‘Hope Hall’.

Deeping meets Barnsley

The Granary at Molecey Mill at 7.30pm

Enjoy a Lincolnshire High Tea in the historic setting of the Granary at Molecey Mill, West Deeping in the company of authors Milly Johnson and Jack Land Noble who will bring with them a rich dollop of northern humour.

April 30:

Jane E James in conversation with Lynda Stacey

The Iron Horse at 9.30am

Jane E James creates chilling reads that appeal to fans of psychological thrillers, mysteries and dark fiction. Lynda Stacey is the author of seven books, her debut novel ‘House of Secrets’ won the Choc Lit Search for a Star competition.

Kit De Waal

The Granary at Molecey Mill at 11am

Brought up in Birmingham amongst the Irish community in the 60s and 70s to an Irish mother and Caribbean father, Kit’s debut novel ‘My name is Leon’ was an award-winning international best seller. As was her second novel ‘The Trick to Time’, and her young adult novel ‘Becoming Dinah’.

William Shaw

The Iron Horse at 2pm

Brighton-based crime fiction writer William Shaw has been shortlisted for the CWA Historical Dagger and a Barry Award and long-listed for the CWA Gold Dagger and twice for the Theakston’s Prize.

Jackie Weaver

The Granary at Molecey Mill at 2.30pm

‘You have no authority here Jackie Weaver’ ringing out from a zoom meeting of Handforth Parish Council and played on BBC evening news became one of the defining moments of the Pandemic. Now Jackie Weaver will be appearing at the Deepings Literary Festival where she will talk about her life as a councillor, a clerk and as chief officer.

Louise Candlish

The Granary at Molecey Mill at 5.30pm

Sunday Times bestselling author of 15 novels Louise’s 2018 thriller ‘Our House’, has sold over 250,000 copies in the UK to date, was a #1 bestseller in paperback, eBook and audiobook and winner of the Crime & Thriller Book of the Year at the 2019 British Book Awards.

Neil Spring

The Granary at Molecey Mill at 8pm

Neil Spring is the author of five horror novels, all of which are inspired by real events. His debut novel, The Ghost Hunters, is now a film, Harry Price: Ghost Hunter, starring Rafe Spall.

May 1:

Vaseem Khan

Oddfellows Hall at 11am

Vaseem Khan is the author of two award-winning crime series set in India, the Baby Ganesh Agency series set in modern Mumbai, and the Malabar House historical crime novels set in 1950s Bombay.

Francis Pryor

West Deeping Village Hall at 2.30pm

One of Britain’s most distinguished archaeologists and the excavator of Flag Fen, Francis has been studying the archaeology of the Fens since 1971.

His latest book, ‘Scenes from Prehistoric Life’ takes us across four millennia, touching upon several local sites.