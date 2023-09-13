Residents and local children enjoy the storytelling magic of Roald Dahl

Watch more videos on Shots!

The visiting children were delighted to be greeted by colleagues dressed as the famous characters from the works of Roald Dahl including Willy Wonka, his Oompa Loompas, the Fantastic Mr Fox, Matilda and the famous Golden Ticket.

Roald Dahl Day celebrates the birthday of one of the greatest storytellers of all time. The prolific writer is known for penning many popular children’s books including Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG, Fantastic Mr Fox, James and the Giant Peach to name but a few. He also wrote many books and short stories for adults, often with a twist in the tale. His books have been translated into 58 different languages and have sold well over 200 million copies worldwide.

Maria Durrant, Activities Coordinator at Chater Lodge Care Home celebrated some of the most cherished and well known Roald Dahl stories.

Staff members, residents and relatives celebrating Roald Dahl

Residents joined in by reading and discussing their favourite Roald Dahl books with a reading to the children and residents of ‘The Enormous Crocodile.’

Zoe Postgate, General Manager at Chater Lodge Care Home said: “We have many book lovers living here and they have agreed that Roald Dahl was an exceptional story teller. Everyone really enjoyed talking about their favourite characters from his books.”