Peterborough events will start highly anticipated Black British Book Festival

A series of events in Peterborough will kick start the Black British Book Festival – with a number of top authors coming to the city.

The first-ever UK Black British Author Book Tour starts this weekend, with events for adults and children alike in Peterborough on Saturday, August 5.

A children’s event will take place at Rock Park, Lincoln Road, Millfield, from 11am until 1.30pm and will feature authors Davina Tijani and Uju Asika.

Davina Tijani, Uju Asika, Jacqui Rose and David Anson will be taking part in events in Peterborough. Photos: Selina Brown

The adult’s event takes place at Metal Culture in St. Peters Rd from 3pm until 7pm, and will feature authors Jacqui Rose and Irene Yega Omiunu.

Selina Brown, the founder of the event, expressed her pride and determination, saying: "We believe in fostering diversity and inclusivity, championing emerging talent, and reaching marginalized communities. The incredible support from renowned publishers demonstrates the growing recognition of our mission. We are proud to make a lasting impact on the literary landscape, empowering voices and transforming lives."

Joanna Prior, CEO of Pan Macmillan, said: "I am delighted that once again Pan Macmillan is the headline sponsor of the Black British Book Festival. We have established a successful partnership with Selina and the team, and our work is ambitious and collaborative. Pan Macmillan is determined to ensure publishing is an increasingly inclusive industry."

Tracey Markham, Audible Head of UK and Canada, added, "We are delighted to be one of the headline sponsors of this year's Black British Book Festival, which celebrates the many incredible Black British authors writing today, as well as helping authors of the future. Audible is committed to supporting underrepresented new talent in publishing."

Founded in 2021 by Selina Brown, this festival has evolved into a national sensation, with its main event scheduled to take place at the Southbank Centre in October, expected to draw over 4,000 enthusiastic attendees coming together to celebrate the rich tapestry of Black British authors across all genres.