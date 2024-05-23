Local author shares his new novel set during World War II

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Toynton from Orton Malborne has his novel published by the International Publishers "Austin Macauley Publishers".The book called 'The Long Road Home' is base around a young German soldier during the last years of the War.

The story unfolds the life of Ernst Weiss, a young German soldier during WW2 who is caught between his duty as a soldier and his family who remained at home in England. At nineteen, Ernst navigates the tumult of his own emotional dilemmas against the backdrop of a war-torn Germany with only a few friends and an officer who has vowed to keep him safe so that he may return home to his family.

As we journey through the pages we're drawn into the visual experiences of a war-torn Germany, of Ernst and his comrades as they travel the roads under the cover of darkness as each man listens in silence to the ominous hum of the Allied bombers overhead, each knowing that their targets are the homes of the very people they love. In the daybreak light, the crimson hue of their burning cities stains the horizon is a constant reminder of the devastation being wrought upon their homeland.

The story doesn't shy away from both German and American soldiers alike and the fear and terror that grips both sides, it delves into the plight of the US troops when they are captured as prisoners of war. Even the hospital in its eerie silence tells us that not many injured are being brought from the fighting front lines. The war ends in 1945 doesn't herald peace for Ernst and his friends and they would have to wait another four years before they can all say farewell to all their friends that they made during the long journey together

The Long Road Home

When Ernst finally returns home to his family in England, he is confronted with distrust and suspicion from all those around him. It was during these turbulent months that he meets a young woman Sara - who helps him overcome and heal the bitterness of the war. Together they embark on a life filled with hope and love leaving the dark shadows behind them as they step together in marriage.

The novel is available in Paperback ISBN 978-1-3984472-4-0