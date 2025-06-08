Local author launches evocative new novel: Step aboard a story of secrets, scents and the Orient Express

Author, Fiona Schneider

Waterstones Peterborough is holding the exclusive launch of Fiona Schneider’s highly anticipated new novel, The Perfumer’s Secret, on Friday 4th July 2025, from 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm. It will be an atmospheric evening of conversation, books, and a touch of vintage glamour as Fiona visits Waterstones to celebrate the release of this unforgettable story.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set during the brink of war-torn 1930s Europe and in the present day, The Perfumer’s Secret follows Stella, a woman racing against time to revive her family’s struggling perfumery. Her only hope lies in the past - and in the elusive Iris, her great aunt, who once created five rare and mesmerising scents. But with Iris unwilling to reveal the secrets they hold, Stella must retrace her steps through Paris and Venice on the historic Orient Express to uncover the truth.

Born and raised in Peterborough, Fiona Schneider was inspired to write the novel after a unique local connection: her son Max helped to restore original Orient Express carriages at the Nene Valley Railway. Fiona commented, “Spending time in those beautiful old wagons-lits carriages and serving tea in the restaurant car was like stepping back in time. That sense of nostalgia, elegance and mystery became the spark for this story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With rich historical detail and an immersive exploration of the perfume world, Fiona’s novel is already garnering glowing praise from early readers, who have described it as “powerful, haunting and triumphant.”

Fiona has delved deep into the craft of perfumery - studying with a talented perfumer, visiting the historic Floris perfume shop in London, and even creating her own bespoke scents - to bring authenticity to the page. “Perfume is memory, emotion and art combined,” Fiona says. “I wanted readers to not just imagine the story but to be able to almost smell it too.”

The launch evening promises an inspiring insight into Fiona’s writing journey and will include a chance to chat to the author, a book signing, and the opportunity to purchase The Perfumer’s Secret on the night.

Fiona adds: “Writing this book was a labour of love, and I’m so excited to finally share it. The launch is a way to thank everyone who’s encouraged me along the way—and to welcome new readers into Iris and Stella’s world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're a fan of historical fiction, an aspiring writer, or simply love a great story with heart, mystery, and style, this is an evening not to miss.

Event Details:

Waterstones, Bridge Street, Peterborough

Friday 4th July 2025 from 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Free entry – all welcome

To find out more, visit: Fiona Schneider Book Launch | Events at Waterstones Bookshops

Pre-order The Perfumer’s Secret here: Penguin