Burghley House celebrated in stunning new book

The new book is on sale now

A beautiful new book about Stamford’s Burghley House has gone on sale, offering readers a privileged tour of one of the UK’s most impressive stately homes.

Published by Rizzoli, Burghley House brings together specially commissioned photography, fascinating archive images, and expert commentary to explore the remarkable history, art and architecture of Burghley.

Authored by esteemed architectural historian John Martin Robinson, with sumptuous photography by designer, artist and photographer Ashley Hicks and a foreword by Miranda Rock, custodian of Burghley, the book offers an intimate and richly detailed look inside one of Britain’s grandest surviving sixteenth-century estates.

“Burghley has inspired wonder for nearly five hundred years,” says Miranda Rock, who lives at Burghley House with her family.

“The book tells the story of this great house, including many discoveries and fascinating insights uncovered through recent research. Through its pages, I feel sure that readers will be transported into the magic of Burghley.”

It is the first major publication about the house in over 30 years. The book traces Burghley’s story from its Elizabethan beginnings under William Cecil, Lord High Treasurer to Queen Elizabeth I, through the eighteenth-century transformation of its parkland by Capability Brown, to the estate’s ongoing preservation today.

Copies are available to order online via the Burghley House website or to purchase in the Burghley Courtyard Shop. A limited number of signed editions - personally signed by Miranda Rock - will be available while stocks last.