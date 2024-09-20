Be part of something amazing – come and join The Big Sing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exciting new event to bring people together and create a community choir in a day is coming to Stamford.

The Big Sing! – which will create a community choir in one day, followed by an evening concert – will take place on Saturday, 12 October, at the Oswald Elliott Hall at Stamford School. Rehearsals will take place from 10am-5pm, followed by the concert at 7pm.

The benefits of singing together are well documented, and people of all abilities and levels of experience – on their own or with friends – are encouraged to join in and be part of something incredible on what promises to be a brilliant day. The minimum age to take part in the choir is 18. There is no minimum age for those wishing to attend to watch the concert.

Organiser Brooke Peverell, with members of the MindSpace team.

The aim of the day is to bring people from across the region to sing together, celebrate the power of music, and to support the wonderful charity MindSpace Stamford.

Organiser Brooke Peverell, who is also the founder and director of Stamford Sings and Oundle Sings, said: “The Big Sing! is set to be an incredible event bringing together people from across the community to sing as one, all while supporting a fantastic charity.

“At a time when things in the world can feel difficult and divided, it's more important than ever to come together – and what better way to do that than through the power of music.”

All profits from The Big Sing! will go to MindSpace Stamford, which works to improve the wellbeing of people living, working and learning in Stamford through a community approach.

MindSpace Chairperson Beka Avery said: “MindSpace are really excited to be involved in such a community minded event. Connecting people through things they enjoy is central to our ethos in the work that we do.

“We really encourage everyone who enjoys music and singing to get involved – taking part in events like this can help us through life’s stresses. All funds raised from this event will be invested in offering opportunities to help people living, learning and working in Stamford to de-stress and be listened to in a safe and friendly environment.

“We are reliant on donations and fundraising to keep going and it’s a challenging time for charities right now. We are so grateful to The Big Sing! for creating an event for the community that will help sustain our work.”

MindSpace Fundraising Trustee Alison Toomey, who has been liaising with Brooke on this exciting project, said: “As a local charity we rely completely on the support of our local community to help raise the funds we need to continue to deliver much needed services for local people. As costs and demand continue to rise, we value this support even more. The money raised through The Big Sing! will help ensure that MindSpace can continue to offer activities and a listening ear to anyone who needs us.”

Tickets to join the choir and for the concert will be available from Saturday, 3 August, at www.singschoirs.co.uk/shop

Tickets to join the choir (ages 18+ only), £20 | Tickets to watch the concert only, £10 (children are welcome to attend the concert, provided they have a ticket and an adult accompanying them)

Follow The Big Sing! on Instagram: @stamfordbigsing and Facebook: www.facebook.com/thebigsingstamford/