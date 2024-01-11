Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story returns to Peterborough

Experience the unforgettable sound of a generation with Barry Steele alongside an extraordinary ensemble of talented musicians and singers.

Together they pay homage to the timeless music of Roy Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys. When it comes to authenticity and true musical mastery, there's only one name you need to know: Barry Steele!

Direct from the West Ends Adelphi theatre, The Roy Orbison Story takes you on a musical journey celebrating the rock n roll hall of fame and 6-time ‘Grammy’ award winning “Big O” and the collective genius of The Traveling Wilburys.

Critics have described Barry Steeles performance as the American singer, songwriter, and musician as “Incredible (NorthWest End) “Spine tingling” (What's good to do.) The Stage said the show was “True, Identikit Brilliance”.

Barry Steele

Backed by a fabulous 5-piece band, you’ll be taken from the Sun Record years right through to the Traveling Wilburys era. Featuring all the Classic hits including Pretty woman, Crying, I drove all night, you got It, Only the Lonely, In Dreams, California Blue, Handle with Care and many more.

The Core at Corby 3rd Feb.