Autumn concert set to bring some sunshine and warmth to Peterborough

The nights may be getting longer and darker, but the City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra (CPSO) will be bringing sunshine and warmth to its audience this month with a programme that includes Gustav Mahler’s popular Symphony No. 4 in G major.

The CPSO autumn concert will be at Queen Katherine Academy on Sunday 17 November 2024 at 3.00pm.

The orchestra will be joined by accomplished soprano Jane Route who will be singing the peaceful fourth movement’s solo, a simple child’s idea of paradise. Jane has performed with several opera companies and societies including European Opera, Chester Operatic Society, Dee Major Opera, Civit Hills Opera and locally with Peterborough Opera.

Deirdre Culloty, Chair of CPSO, said: “We are really looking forward to an outstanding performance with soprano Jane Route singing at our Autumn Concert. Mahler’s fourth symphony is full of warmth and good humour, just what we all need as we head towards winter.”

Soprano soloist Jane Route

Conductor Bjorn Bantock will be leading the orchestra with further highlights to include: - Doreen Carwithen’s Suffolk Suite - Gabriel Fauré’s Dolly Suite (excerpts)

Deirdre continued: “A few of the audience should recognise the theme to the BBC radio programme Listen with Mother in the Dolly Suite, as a soothing melody glides over a gently rocking accompaniment. While Doreen Carwithen’s Suffolk Suite captures the idyllic essence of the county with traditional dances and folk rhythms.”

Tickets for this concert are available now from the orchestra website www.cpso.org.uk.

Ticket prices range from £5.00 to £14.00 with concessions available. Under 18 tickets £5 only.