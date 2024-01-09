Arts on Prescription returns to Peterborough this spring

Peterborough residents are invited to join Arts and Minds at this twelve-week social prescribing programme, run in collaboration with Peterborough Museum, from Monday 29th January.

Arts on Prescription is specifically for adults experiencing mental health challenges such as social isolation, anxiety, or mild to moderate depression. It is a friendly and inclusive space where previous experience of art is not necessary and newcomers to the arts are encouraged.

The workshops will be led by local professional artist Syrah Arnold and Suni Parmer-Rea, a qualified counsellor, supported by one of our volunteers, Poppy Prudden. Syrah is currently exhibiting some of her work at Peterborough Museum, at an exhibition entitled “Layers: A Celebration of Plants” in the Coffee House.

The Arts on Prescription sessions are a lovely way to be creative and be in the moment, learning new skills and meeting others in a safe, warm and welcoming space. Syrah is looking forward to exploring the Museum's collection with participants, making creative connections between items there and our lives today.

Artwork created at a previous Arts on Prescription programme

Social Prescribing is a way for health professionals to link individuals to non-clinical activities in their community that would benefit their health and mental wellbeing.