Tickets open for series of FREE heritage talks across Fenland

A series of free heritage talks will be held across Fenland in the New Year, thanks to funding from Arts Council England.

Tickets reservations have now opened for the talks, with each one being limited to 50 or fewer seats.

The events are being held in all four towns in Fenland and have been organised by Cllr Elisabeth Sennitt, Chair of Fenland District Council’s Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee.

She said: “I’m delighted funding has been secured to hold this series of heritage talks across Fenland. They are completely free to attend, and there’s also free transport to the talks available from FACT for those who genuinely need it.

Wisbech South Brink

“The idea behind these events is to promote local historical awareness and provide socialisation for Fenland residents who might be chronically lonely during the post-Christmas winter months. All the talks will be an hour long and be followed by a Q&A session to further discussion.”

The Whittlesey talks will be given by London Brickwork Archivist Andrew Mortlock and local historian Maureen Watson, while the Wisbech talks will be given by local author and historian Diane Calton Smith.

The Friends of March Railway Station will lead the March talks, and there will be a further option for 20 people to go on a tour of the disused but restored older platform.

Finally, the Chatteris talks will be given by well-known Chatteris man and former county, district and town councillor Alan Melton.

The talks are being held weekly on Tuesdays between 9 January and 26 March next year. Tickets are all available through Ticket Source and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Whittlesey – all talks will be held at the Childers Club at 6pm:

Wisbech – all talks will be held at Wisbech Castle at 7pm:

March – all talks will be held at The Braza Club at 7pm:

Chatteris – all talks will be held at the King Edward Centre at 7pm:

Cllr Sennitt Clough added: “I’d like to give thanks to Arts Council England for their generosity in funding these events, and to More Muzic Radio and Whittlesey Rotary Club for their support in kind.”