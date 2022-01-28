Stunning photographic exhibition comes to Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade

The Photographic Imaging Cooperative (PICO) - set up back in 2015 to support and encourage local photographers who wanted to gain photographic accreditations - is staging the exhibition in the Westgate Arcade until early March.

It is open to visitors every weekend from 10.30am until 4pm.

Chairman Andy Gutteridge said the group meets in Peterborough, every two weeks, to discuss and critique each other’s work with the sole aim to enjoy, improve and support photography.

The group offer works to National and International exhibitions - and it is a selection of these Internationally awarded exhibition images that are on display in Westgate Arcade.

Genres covered in the exhibition include nature, portraits, sport, landscape and creative compositions.

1. The Westgate Arcade exhibition Peterborough Photographic Imaging Co-operative photographic exhibition at Westgate Arcade. Exhibitor Paul Giles with his work. EMN-220122-165239009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. The Westgate Arcade exhibition Peterborough Photographic Imaging Co-operative photographic exhibition at Westgate Arcade. Exhibitors Gill Steyn, Derek Nimmo and Barry Foster. EMN-220122-165250009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. The Westgate Arcade exhibition Peterborough Photographic Imaging Co-operative photographic exhibition at Westgate Arcade. Som,e of the photographs on display EMN-220122-165301009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. The Westgate Arcade exhibition Peterborough Photographic Imaging Co-operative photographic exhibition at Westgate Arcade. Som,e of the photographs on display EMN-220122-165312009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales