See Made In Dagenham: An uplifting human journey at The Cresset

Rehearsals are almost complete and Westwood Musical Society are ready to roll the musical ‘Made in Dagenham’ off the production line and into the showroom at the Cresset next week (May 16-20).

By Brad Barnes
Published 12th May 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Made In Dagenham cast in rehearsalsMade In Dagenham cast in rehearsals
Made In Dagenham cast in rehearsals

Based on the hit movie ‘Made in Dagenham’ it follows the fortunes of factory machinist Rita O’Grady and the girls from the Ford Dagenham car plant and their quest for equality for women.

With some strong language, the show reflects life in the Ford car factory in the 1960s, where prejudice within the male dominated management is rife. Rita and her colleagues risk everything at home and work to fight for equal pay and conditions: it’s a gritty British musical about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what is right.

This is more than just a musical – it’s an uplifting human journey. It’s emotional. It really happened. It changed history.

Westwood look forward to welcoming everyone to this production, and of course their core audience who traditionally have seen Westwood shows performed at the Key Theatre. So it’s a different theatre but the same Westwood sparkle and energy that has entertained Peterborough audiences over many years.

Book online at cresset.co.uk or call the Cresset box office on 01733 265705.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

•A limited number of tickets for the Wednesday and Thursday evening performances, and for the Saturday matinee, can be booked with the code PAYDAY online or phone, with £5 off.

