Peterborough mural restored to former glory

After many hours of careful restoration the hoardings have come down and the Millfield Link Road Mural is finally available to see in all its glory.

The mural was original designed and painted by artist Francis Gomila in 1982 when he was the ‘Town Artist’ at Peterborough Development Corporation. The artists leading the 2021 restoration include Nathan Murdoch of Street Arts Hire, Stuart Payn; Tony Nero; Amanda Rigby and Jason Duckmanton of Paper Rhino and Katie Scott.

The restoration has been managed by Peterborough Presents but was instigated by a group of passionate local individuals and organisations.

Sarah Haythornthwaite, Peterborough Presents Programme Director said “It’s just amazing to see the mural emerge and we are so very grateful to the skilled work of the artists and conservators bringing it back to life but also to the community who have welcomed the artists with open arms. It has been great witnessing the messages of support pour in from the original artist and the wider community. It’s clearly jogged happy memories for lots of people.”

Red 7 Productions have been creating a documentary following the restoration. It will feature as part of a special exhibition about Millfield opening at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery on November 5.

Peterborough Presents was successfully awarded a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to help restore the mural, with additional funding from Peterborough City Council and Arts Council England. They have been working closely with Community First (Peterborough), Gladstone Connect, PTL Lettings and Peterborough City Archives to coordinate the project.

For more details you can follow progress on peterboroughpresents.org/millfieldlink

1. Link Road Mural The art work has been restored by a team of artists EMN-210810-153703009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

