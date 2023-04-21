Peterborough in the 80s exhibition to stay until June
The hugely popular New Town Youth 1985 exhibition, by award-winning photographer Russell Boyce, is to extend its stay at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until June 3.
“I’ve been overwhelmed by the memories that come back of myself as a 15-year-old’ girl”, said Andrea Brace, whose picture forms part of the exhibition.
Her image is part of a set of documentary pictures by Russell which feature in an exhibition full of iconic images of youth groups in Peterborough from the 80s, which has been bringing back memories and filling visitors with nostalgia. The Friday Club - local bands practising in the Guildhall, the Asian Cultural Centre, The Goulistan Girls Group, the Young People’s Theatre Company, the Westgate project for the young unemployed, Anantas - a home for the homeless young and Peterborough Youth Trust - an alternative to prison for young offenders are all stories featured.
Russell said “The response has been terrific and the pictures enjoyed on so many levels; be it a renewed interest in the ‘mullet’ and bouffant haircuts, the number of people smoking, a long-lost memory of the 1980’s jogged or a social and political landscape that looks more than a bit familiar.”
Russell added “ There is a renewed interest in social documentary photography and I hope I can inspire young people to start to look at the community around themselves and document it like I did when I was 23.”