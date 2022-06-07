A spectacular new art project celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been unveiled under a Peterborough parkway.

Nene Park Trust in Peterborough welcomed artists Keith Hopewell and Nikki Goldup to work with local young people to create the new community art project – Jubilation! – to celebrate the .

The artists have been working with young people from Thomas Deacon Academy and The Kite Trust to design a new artwork that has been painted under Longthorpe Parkway at Thorpe Meadows.

Some of the artwork which was revealed last night

The artwork aims to illustrate the diversity of the city in 2022, and celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and young people in Peterborough.

The Jubilation! project is part of a series of projects taking place in the Park celebrating the Platinum Jubilee. Nene Park is one of 91 organisations across the country to be awarded funding from the Platinum Jubilee Fund, which has been launched by The National Lottery Community Fund to celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty The Queen’s reign, by providing impactful grants to projects across the UK that are helping to bring communities together.

Nikki Goldup, founder and creative director of Black & White Creative said: “We want to bring together the young people’s ideas, showing the rich culture and diversity that Peterborough has. After several years of limited travel and venturing out, we are excited to work with young people again, both indoors and in the Park .”

Nikki described the location for the painting as ‘an interesting place where urban meets nature.’

One of the pieces located under the Nene Park Bridge

The colourful work was completed last week during half term, and officially unveiled last night.

Louise Thirlwall, Project Development Officer (Arts) at Nene Park said, “The Jubilation! project provides the opportunity to mark the Jubilee within Nene Park and also a moment in time with young people in Peterborough. We want to ensure that everyone has access to greenspace and young people are celebrated and welcomed in the Park. Working with Nikki and Keith young people have been given the opportunity to make their mark in Nene Park”.

The work was created by artists Nikki Goldup and Keith Hopewell

Artists Nikki Goldup and Keith Hopewell with their dogs Toby and Ernest at the opening of their work under the Nene Park bridge.