Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition celebrating the joys, associations and memories of our clothing.

​In Don’t YOU Look Smart, local artist Ann Bellamy’s characteristic wit and acute sense of humanity explores ‘best’ clothes, favourite clothes and the shifting change in what we wear.

Alongside the artwork on the walls, there are interactive pieces where you can put your face through a hole to become part of the exhibition.

There are also workshops taking place on November 18 and 25.

The exhibition runs until December 16.

