Peterborough artists feature in Stamford exhibition

The eagerly-awaited Welland Valley Art Society Autumn Exhibition in Stamford once again includes a selection of work from Peterborough-based artists.
By Brad Barnes
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
They include Barry Frostick, who now lives in Werrington but was born in South Africa where he developed his love of the animals that figure in many of his paintings.

Barry explains: “Horses played a major part of my life. Firstly at the local pony club, then riding work from the age of nine years old for a local racehorse trainer. Sadly, increasing weight would ease me out as a professional jockey, though I continued to race as an amateur.

“I owned a couple of racehorses myself and find them an inspiring subject for some of my paintings.”

He added: “I really love the challenge of capturing something new and try my hand at all sorts of subjects. Art is just so invigorating and a constant reminder of how you have to improve and that keeps me inspired.”

Other Peterborough artists hoping to catch the eye of the exhibition judges include Prue Pye, Tricia Osborne, Ron Hooke, David Cromack and Jean Edwards.

The exhibition at Stamford’s Art Centre’s main gallery continues until October 21, but is closed on Sundays. With more than 150 exhibiting members, WVAS exhibitions can be relied upon to offer visitors a vibrant range of work to admire. For more information: www.wellandvalleyartsociety.co.uk

