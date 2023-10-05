Peterborough artists feature in Stamford exhibition

Two of Barry Frostick's entries to the exhibition

They include Barry Frostick, who now lives in Werrington but was born in South Africa where he developed his love of the animals that figure in many of his paintings.

Barry explains: “Horses played a major part of my life. Firstly at the local pony club, then riding work from the age of nine years old for a local racehorse trainer. Sadly, increasing weight would ease me out as a professional jockey, though I continued to race as an amateur.

“I owned a couple of racehorses myself and find them an inspiring subject for some of my paintings.”

He added: “I really love the challenge of capturing something new and try my hand at all sorts of subjects. Art is just so invigorating and a constant reminder of how you have to improve and that keeps me inspired.”

Other Peterborough artists hoping to catch the eye of the exhibition judges include Prue Pye, Tricia Osborne, Ron Hooke, David Cromack and Jean Edwards.