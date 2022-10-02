Peterborough artists feature in Autumn exhibition

En Route to World ChampionEn Route to World Champion by Graham Cooke

The likes of Pru Pye, Tony Nero, Mary Kemp, Margaret Lindsay, Mark Green, Jean Edwards and David Cromack will have work on show at the WVAS exhibition, from October 3-15, an event which features paintings, prints and sculptures, and is noted for a broad range of styles and subject matter.

All works are vetted by a selection panel to ensure the highest possible quality of work is hung.

One feature of the Autumn Exhibition is a “small works” section aimed at providing a selection of original artwork at affordable prices.

With each work measuring no more than 11” x 9” and with prices at £75 or below, this is an ideal opportunity for art lovers on a budget.

Local painter Graham Cooke MBE will be exhibiting one of his celebrated aviation paintings of a Red Bull Air Race competitor, entitled ‘En Route To World Champion’.

• The Welland Valley Art Society Autumn Exhibition is at Stamford Art Gallery, St Mary’s Street, Stamford PE9 2DL

from October 3 to October 15 (excluding Sunday, October 9).

It will be open from 10am to 5pm each day.

