Peterborough art exhibition inspired by Helpston poet John Clare

From Carry Akroyd's exhibition

The poems will be displayed alongside vibrant print-based artworks to help illustrate Clare’s material and its relevance today, at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery from July 9. All of the artwork on show holds some connection to John Clare’s work, either directly or indirectly.

Carry has selected extracts of varying lengths from poems of her choice to put together a set of works reflecting the joys and the damage seen in nature, as seen both by John Clare 200 years ago and the artist’s eye today.

John Clare was recognised in his day as ‘The Peasant Poet’ and was considered a curiosity to be so gifted from an impoverished and illiterate background. The exhibition highlights some of his best work and a free guided tour by Carry can be booked by telephoning the museum.

A series of John Clare poetry recitals by Peterborough residents will also be posted on the museum’s YouTube channel.