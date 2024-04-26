More than 120 exhibitors at Welland Valley Art Society exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s Spring Exhibition, which opened on Monday, is no exception, with a number of new members showing work for the first time.

In the past two years, 22 new artists have been accepted into the WVAS ranks, boosting the number of exhibitors to 126. One of the newcomers is painter Will Thompson, who has a home and studio in Helpston where he creates superbly detailed landscape paintings.

Though he’s always had an interest in painting and drawing, a career as an insurance underwriter has limited his opportunities to show his artistic side. But having made a promise to his younger self that he would become an ‘artist’ when he retired, Will is now ready to deliver.

Buttercross and John Clare Memorial at Helpston, an acrylic painting from Will Thompson

While Will is happy to undertake commissions to paint portraits and pets, it is his acrylic landscape paintings of the local area that are likely to leave the biggest impression on those visiting the Stamford Arts Centre in the next three weeks.

Other exhibitors from the area include Dierdre Blackburn, Stuart Riley and Di Guttridge (all Woodnewton), Barry Frostick (Werrington), Robert Hooke, Tricia Osborne, Margaret Lindsay, Tony Nero and Pru Pye (all Peterborough).

The Spring Exhibition, which is free to enter, runs until Saturday May 11 (open 10am to 5pm each day, excluding Sundays when the centre is closed).

For full details visit www.wellandvalleyartsociety.co.uk

River Welland at Uffington Bridge from the Water Meadow, painted in acrylics by Will Thompson.