Here's how to enter art exhibition reflecting on the times in which we live

The successful 2022 exhibition Made in Lockdown

The idea of the Made in 2022 exhibition (from February 8 to March 2) is to include artworks that in some way reflect the calendar year 2022. It has certainly been an eventful 12 months both nationally and internationally, but there may be more personal milestones that artists want to respond to as well.

So, if you created a piece of art or craft that in some way reflects the year just gone (it doesn’t have to be a literal depiction of an event and abstract works can be submitted too), this is a great opportunity to share it with a wider audience in a beautiful space.

The kind of art works that the exhibition might include range from drawings, paintings, prints and collages, through to textiles or ceramics, provided that they fit the size required and are ready to hang. Three-dimensional works up to a specified size may also be entered.

It is free to enter and entry forms will be available via the Cathedral website soon.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “There is no doubt that 2022 has been an equally momentous and challenging year, with the invasion of Ukraine, searing summer temperatures in the UK and floods in Pakistan, and the death of our much-loved sovereign amongst the many stories hitting headlines. Some people will have experienced their own triumphs and trials too, and found hope and resilience in unexpected places.

“This call for entries is an opportunity for anyone who makes art to show their work to a wider audience and to help us all to see with fresh eyes the times in which we live. I am very much looking forward to seeing the exhibition.”

The Cathedral is grateful to Savills for their support for the for exhibition, without which it would not have been possible to go ahead.

David Goodson, Director and Head of Office at Savills in Peterborough, added:

“With roots in Peterborough that stretch back to the 1950s, we are always keen to support local initiatives and this year's 'Made in' exhibition is one that we are proudly supporting. Over the course of the year there have been many challenges and this exhibition will play a wonderfully cathartic role in enabling people to express what 2022 has meant to them through arts and crafts. Our thanks must go to the team at Peterborough Cathedral for organising the exhibition, which we are sure will conjure up some brilliant displays of artwork."