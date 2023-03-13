Disabled artists to join charity Scope for exhibition at Peterborough Museum

Work from Galahad and Abi Stevens in the exhibition.

​The exhibition, on March 17 and 18, will include visual, print, and film and challenge perceptions of disability and disabled people.

The Collective is a group of disabled and non-disabled 18 – 25-year-olds who want to create a better local community for disabled people.

Hannah Shingler, artist and creator of Behind The Label, says: “People often only see disabled people for the label and the things we can’t do and ignore the things we can do, so I chose the name ‘Behind The Label’ to challenge that thinking.

“As a young disabled artist, being part of this exhibition gives opportunity for my work to be seen, and because it is being organised by a disability charity I know that accessibility won’t be a barrier to my involvement.”

In addition to Hannah, Peterborough’s Galahad, Judith Ellis, Goldhay Arts and Headway Cambridgeshire have contributed.

Sarah Wilson the Heritage Manager at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, added: " The team are committed to ensuring equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded in the work we do and we are delighted to be supporting Scope."

Sophie Pearson, Youth and Community Engagement Officer, Peterborough, at Scope says: “At Scope we know how important it is for disabled people to feel part of their community.

“When disabled people are unable to access their community, it can feel really isolating. All events and activities are designed and led by disabled people, their families and carers. Accessibility and inclusivity is at the heart of everything we do.

“Scope partnered with the Peterborough Museum because it welcomes everyone and is accessible to disabled visitors.