Capturing nature on camera at Nene Park in Peterborough
Visitors are invited to enter photographs taken anywhere on the Nene Park estate – Ferry Meadows, Orton Mere, Woodston Reach, Thorpe Meadows or the Rural Estate, and can feature scenic views, recognisable landmarks, seasonal nature or the wonderful wildlife that makes its home in the Park.
Each month, the Nene Park judges will choose their top three entries and put them forward for a public vote on social media to choose the winner, adding that extra element of excitement and participation to the competitions.
Each winner will enjoy the accolade of their photograph being shared on the Nene Park social media pages, displayed in the annual winter photography exhibition in Ferry Meadows and featured in the 2025 Nene Park Trust fundraising calendar. At the end of 2024, all twelve winning photographs will be entered into a final vote to choose the Nene Park Photo of the Year, with a hamper full of exciting goodies from the Visitor Centre awarded to the winning photographer.
The January competition is now open, so what are you waiting for? Dust off your cameras, fire up your smart phones and get snapping in the Park, then email your photos to [email protected].
The 2023 competition winners are currently on exhibition at Ferry Meadows.