Arts award success for Deeping-based children's art school

Deeping-based children's art school, Artivity, celebrates students' achievements as they receive their Bronze, Silver and Gold Arts Award certificates.

On Saturday 25th November, Artivity welcomed students and their families to their studio for a presentation event for the 2023 cohort of Bronze, Silver and Gold Arts Award recipients.

Director of Artivity, Ellie Sandall, said 'It was lovely to see our wonderful students receiving their awards - they've all worked so hard for them over the past year and deserve huge congratulations!

This year we had seven Bronze, five Silver and four Gold recipients, plus six students who achieved the Explore level award earlier in the year.

Students receiving their Arts Award certificates

This brings our running total to 49 Explore, 60 Bronze, 26 Silver and 5 Gold (with a one hundred percent success rate!) We're incredibly proud of all of our students and wish them every success as they continue their creative journey.'

Alongside offering regular after school art classes and holiday workshops for children and young people, Artivity has been running Arts Award courses since launching in 2016.

Arts Award is open to creative young people up to the age of 26, and is a nationally recognised qualification endorsed by Trinity College, London.

There is a new Bronze Arts Award course starting in January, and Explore, Silver and Gold will begin again next September. Artivity is also able to offer the introductory Discover level award, and has spaces available in their after school classes for 4-18 year olds.