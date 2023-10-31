News you can trust since 1948
A showcase of creativity in a Peterborough village

Celebrate the everyday creatives of Eye village at a special exhibition in Peterborough this weekend.
By Brad Barnes
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:44 GMT
Eye Open Exhibition at Leeds Hall this weekend

The Eye Open Exhibition, at Leeds Hall, on November 4 and 5, will showcase the huge creativity of Eye in all its forms.

It features over 70 pieces of artwork, from watercolour, woodwork, crochet to pottery.

All of these have been made by Eye residents who are exhibiting work that for them have meaning or inspires them.

Earlier this year, community arts organisation Peterborough Presents ask people from the village which projects they would like to see happen in the village. An exhibition showcasing the creative work of local residents was their top choice.

Three local artists, Amy Prebble, Steve Dytham and Gabriela Gentile from Eye have also been commissioned to create new work, especially for the Open. These artists have also led public workshops, exploring wild clay, paper craft and even leading a doggy photo shoot.

The exhibition is free to attend on Saturday (10am – 4pm) and Sunday (10am –3pm). There will be free refreshments, a doodle station, (great for creative little people) and a chance to socialise and talk to some of the makers.

