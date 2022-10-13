10 things to do this week: October 13-19
Musical tributes galore, great comedy, a special piece of theatre, exhibitions and more
TREASURE ISLANDKey Theatre, October 19-22Join Peterborough Mask Theatre on the Seven Seas as they set sail for Treasure Island. A big, beautiful, musical adventure chock full of pirates, parrots, puns and peglegs.Tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com
FLEETWOOD MACHINEThe Cresset, tonightA lovingly-crafted musically authentic and passionately performed celebration of one of the greatest bands in history - Fleetwood Mac, performed by five top experienced musicians.
GLENN MOORE: WILL YOU STILL NEED ME, WILL YOU STILL FEED ME, GLENN I’M SIXTY MOOREKeyTheatre, October 14Edinburgh Comedy Award “Best Show” nominee Glenn Moore is one of the best joke writers of his generation and is back on tour .
G2 – DEFINITIVE GENESISKey Theatre, October 15Take a little trip back and relive those wonderful moments of your Genesis musical history with G2.
SHAPE OF YOU – THE MUSIC OF ED SHEERANNew Theatre, October 16Bringing the UK’s favourite singer-songwriter to the stage in an outstanding new show that features the very best of Ed Sheeran.
PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: Ali and AvaJohn Clare Theatre, tonight at 7.30pmAli and Ava meet through their shared affection for Sofia, the child of Ali's Slovakian tenants, whom Ava teaches. Ali finds comfort in Ava's warmth and kindness and Ava finds Ali's humour irresistible.
PETERBOROUGH LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETYSt. Andrew’s United Reformed Church, Netherton, tonight, 7.30pmThe speaker will be Society secretary, Julie Nicholson: “Spalding…Land of my Birth”, an illustrated presentation offering a glimpse of a Spalding of yesteryear. Further details at [email protected]
PLAY WITH ARTQueensgate, until October 2310 works of art displayed in 3d for the ultimate photoshoot experience. From selfies at Van Gogh’s painted cafe, to photos escaping terrifying Great White Sharks.
MUM’S THE WORDThe Cresset, October 16This hilarious and heart-warming show telling of the trials, tribulations and joys of motherhood, and stars Eastenders’ Gemma Bissix, Sarah Dearlove (Housewives on Holiday) and Amy Ambrose.
WINDRUSH 2022Peterborough Art Gallery, until October 16Through photographs, film and audio recordings, the exhibition showcases the stories and memories of the Peterborough Windrush generation, who arrived in Britain between 1948 and the early 70s, and looks back at their contribution to the city right up to the present day.