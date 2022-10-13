10 things to do this week: October 13-19

See Treasure Island at the Key Theatre from October 19-22

TREASURE ISLANDKey Theatre, October 19-22Join Peterborough Mask Theatre on the Seven Seas as they set sail for Treasure Island. A big, beautiful, musical adventure chock full of pirates, parrots, puns and peglegs.Tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

FLEETWOOD MACHINEThe Cresset, tonightA lovingly-crafted musically authentic and passionately performed celebration of one of the greatest bands in history - Fleetwood Mac, performed by five top experienced musicians.

GLENN MOORE: WILL YOU STILL NEED ME, WILL YOU STILL FEED ME, GLENN I’M SIXTY MOOREKeyTheatre, October 14Edinburgh Comedy Award “Best Show” nominee Glenn Moore is one of the best joke writers of his generation and is back on tour .

Peterborough Windrush exhibition at Peterborough Museum.

G2 – DEFINITIVE GENESISKey Theatre, October 15Take a little trip back and relive those wonderful moments of your Genesis musical history with G2.

SHAPE OF YOU – THE MUSIC OF ED SHEERANNew Theatre, October 16Bringing the UK’s favourite singer-songwriter to the stage in an outstanding new show that features the very best of Ed Sheeran.

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: Ali and AvaJohn Clare Theatre, tonight at 7.30pmAli and Ava meet through their shared affection for Sofia, the child of Ali's Slovakian tenants, whom Ava teaches. Ali finds comfort in Ava's warmth and kindness and Ava finds Ali's humour irresistible.

PETERBOROUGH LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETYSt. Andrew’s United Reformed Church, Netherton, tonight, 7.30pmThe speaker will be Society secretary, Julie Nicholson: “Spalding…Land of my Birth”, an illustrated presentation offering a glimpse of a Spalding of yesteryear. Further details at [email protected]

PLAY WITH ARTQueensgate, until October 2310 works of art displayed in 3d for the ultimate photoshoot experience. From selfies at Van Gogh’s painted cafe, to photos escaping terrifying Great White Sharks.

MUM’S THE WORDThe Cresset, October 16This hilarious and heart-warming show telling of the trials, tribulations and joys of motherhood, and stars Eastenders’ Gemma Bissix, Sarah Dearlove (Housewives on Holiday) and Amy Ambrose.