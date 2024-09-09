Allison Homes East to host Part Exchange weekend at popular Thorney development

The event will take place on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th September and will allow attendees to view the available homes and find out more about how the Part Exchange scheme at Abbey Park can help them achieve a stress-free move.

Abbey Park is situated off Deer Park Way and consists of 68 three and four bedroom homes, which all feature solar panels as standard.

Allison Homes East will arrange for a minimum of two independent valuations of the property. Upon acceptance of an offer, the housebuilder will reserve the buyer’s chosen Allison home. The scheme offers a guaranteed buyer meaning the homebuyer is not held up in a chain, 100% market value on the original home and no estate agent fees, meaning an average saving of £4,552*. Additionally, with Allison Homes, buyers can part exchange for the same value home as there are no minimum

differential requirements.

Buyers who reserve at Abbey Park over the weekend will receive flooring and turf included throughout their chosen home, as well as £2,000 towards moving costs to reduce the hassle of moving even more**.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting this event at Abbey Park. This is an excellent development full of high quality homes and Part Exchange has been an invaluable tool for many of our buyers who found their perfect home here.

“We hope that coming along to learn more about the scheme and take advantage of our excellent special offer will help people get on the path to owning their dream home. I’d highly encourage anyone who is interested in a home in the Thorney area to come along.”

Thorney is a historical, peaceful village which is located less than eight miles away from Peterborough. The village is home to the impressive Thorney Abbey, a community centre, independent tearoom and dog park. For families, there is Smiley Faces nursery and Duke of Bedford Primary School, both rated “Good” by OFSTED.