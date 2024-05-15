A brand new comedy night at Bijou Cocktail bar, provided by Hats Funny Comedy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trendy cocktail bar Bijou have brought in the fastest growing comedy promoter in the Midlands, Rutland based Hats Funny Comedy, to fill their basement bar with laughter at the end of this month. It is hoped that this event will become a regular addition to the city's entertainment scene and fill the current absence of a regular stand up comedy club in the city centre.

On Friday 31st May, 4 comedians plus an MC will take to the stage in front of the Hats Funny Comedy banners, and light up the cellar bar of Bridge street venue Bijou cocktail bar, with laughter and joy.

Rutland-based Hats Funny Comedy, ran by Peterborough born Ian Hayes, can now add Peterborough city centre to its impressive portfolio of venues. Widely seen as the fastest growing comedy promoter in the Midlands, possibly the country, Hats Funny Comedy has brought laughter to no fewer than 26 venues, across 5 counties, in less than 2 years of operating.

Opening the show is the fantastic Sam Serrano. Sam is a gender fluid, dyspraxic comedian who has been taking the circuit by storm. A regular in clubs across the UK Sam’s unique trademark style that is dark and self deprecating in equal measure has seen them become a favourite with bookers.

Mark Maier headlines at Bijou on Friday 31st May

Support is provided by the rising talent of Hitz Unadkat and Hazel Donovan. Closing the show is award winning writer and comedian Mark Maier. Talented award-winning writer and stand-up, Mark Maier, is an established and highly sought after performer on both the national and international comedy circuits.

He has worked the comedy clubs of Germany, Holland, Ireland, Hong Kong, The Bahamas, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Mark has also appeared in Harry Hill The Movie and in various cameo roles in the series Harry Hill’s TEA-TIME

Amongst his many credits, Mark has taught and performed improvisation with Catherine Tate in London and has had a string of successful radio series, in which he was both writer and performer.

And lets not forget your MC for the night, another award winner Sarah Johnson. Her bulletproof material and her delightfully cheeky style, solid gags, and ability to clamp down and deal with any potentially disruptive audience members, Chortlisted creator Sarah will ensure the night runs seamlessly and filled with laughter.

Tickets are on sale via www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy and are priced at £15 plus booking fee. There are also 2 booths of 6 available, priced at £90 and includes a bottle of bubbly.

Doors open for the event at 7pm, with the show starting at 7:45pm.