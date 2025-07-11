Peterborough Rugby Club is celebrating a milestone - and they want your help to do it

Peterborough Women's Rugby Celebrates 30 years

This week marks a major milestone for women's sport in the city, as Peterborough Rugby Club proudly celebrates 30 years to the day since the very first women's training session took place at the club on 10 July 1995.

What began with a small group of trailblazing women has since grown into a thriving and competitive squad now newly promoted to the Championship 2 Midlands, one of the highest tiers in the women's game. The anniversary marks not just a moment of reflection, but a powerful celebration of progress, resilience, and ambition.

"When that first session was held in 1995, few could have imagined how far women's rugby would come in Peterborough," said Melanie Fulcher current player of the women's team. "This isn't just about the players it's about every coach, volunteer, supporter, and former teammate who helped build something that now inspires the next generation."

From One Session to a Full Pathway One of the club’s proudest achievements is the rise of girls’ rugby, which now thrives at all age levels. From having no girls’ teams just a few years ago, the club now proudly offers opportunities for girls to play rugby at Under 12, Under 14, Under 16, and Under 18 levels creating a complete pathway to progress into senior Rugby.

As a club It’s truly inspiring to see so many young girls wearing the same colours that were first worn by the founders of the women’s section 30 years ago. With the right structure and support in place, the club provides a safe space for the current, returning and new players to grow, build confidence, and become part of something special for the next generation of female athletes ready to represent the senior women’s side for the next 30 years which is incredibly exciting!

To honour the occasion, the club is launching a season-long campaign to spotlight three key goals. which are to attract more women and girls to the sport, whatever their background or experience, share stories from the past 30 years of women's rugby in Peterborough and strengthen links with local schools, communities, and sponsors to support the next chapter of growth.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the club are inviting former players to reconnect and encourage new players – from complete beginners to seasoned athletes to give rugby a try through open sessions this summer.