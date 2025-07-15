World Rugby and O2 have announced that global pop superstar, Anne-Marie, will play the opening show presented by O2 during the first match of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Friday 22 August, where England will take on USA.

The performance, produced by Live Nation, will set the tone for an action-packed six weeks of women’s rugby, featuring 16 of the world’s best teams competing at stadiums around the country.

Fans can grab their tickets right now via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com for the opportunity to witness the unmissable performance and the start of the tournament first-hand.

Anne-Marie, known for hits such as 2002, Friends, and Rockabye, is one of the UK’s most exciting and dynamic pop talents. With multiple Brit Award nominations and a global fanbase, Anne-Marie will bring her vibrant energy and empowering anthems to light up the stadium and kickstart England’s biggest-ever celebration of women’s rugby.

In addition to hosting the performance by Anne-Marie, Priority - O2’s award-winning customer rewards programme - will be giving a small number of lucky customers the chance to meet the singer before the match, giving them exclusive access to a truly memorable, once-in-a-lifetime fan experience.

Fans can enter a ballot via the Priority app, which is available for free to all O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers. The ballot is open from today until 4 August.

Anne-Marie shared her excitement, saying: “I’m so excited to perform at the Opening Show presented by O2 and be part of this massive moment for women’s sport. Now that I’ve got a daughter of my own, it means even more to be involved in something that shows the next generation that they can do anything. I know Sunderland is going to be going crazy, and I can’t wait to be part of it!”

Sarah Massey, managing director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, said: “Anne-Marie is an exciting British singer-songwriter celebrated for her powerful vocals, dynamic performances, and genre-blending pop hits, and we are thrilled that she will be opening Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 on August 22 in Sunderland. Her music often delves into themes of empowerment, love, and personal growth, resonating with what rugby brings to its communities around the world.”

Gareth Griffiths, director of partnerships and sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, said: “It’s impossible to overstate the importance of this tournament for women’s rugby, and the opening match is a landmark moment for sports fans everywhere. O2 is proud to play its part as an official partner of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, and to celebrate the opening match the best way we know how – bringing the worlds of music and sport together. Anne-Marie is one of the UK’s most exciting music talents and the perfect artist to kick off the proceedings.”

James Massing, senior vice president of special operations at Live Nation, said: “Working alongside World Rugby and O2 to highlight the incredible talent in the women’s game is a great opportunity for Live Nation.

“This partnership allows us to bring our creativity and experience to a sports environment, promoting and supporting the tournament’s growth. Anne-Marie is the perfect act for the opening show, and we’re excited to be part of delivering this unforgettable experience.”

Running from 22 August to 27 September, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will take place across eight venues throughout England, making it the biggest celebration of women’s rugby ever staged.

With more than 330,000 tickets already sold, and prices starting at just £5 for children and £10 for adults, hype for the opening match continues to build. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.

Who is Anne-Marie?

Anne-Marie - born Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson - is a 34-year-old singer and songwriter from east London. She appeared on Clean Bandit's Rockabye, which reached number one in 2016. Her first album Speak Your Mind reached number three on the UK Albums Chart in 2018, and her next two, Therapy in 2021 and Unhealthy two years later, both reached number two.

Anne-Marie was nominated for four awards at the 2019 Brit Awards, including Best British Female Solo Artist, and has been nominated for 10 in total. She has also appeared as a coach on The Voice UK.