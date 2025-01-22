Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spoilers for the second season of XO, Kitty on Netflix 🙅‍♀️

XO, Kitty has returned to Netflix for a second season.

It has climbed up the charts on the streaming service in the UK.

Fans might be wondering how the new season ended.

Spoilers for XO, Kitty season two up to and includes episode eight.

Netflix’s XO, Kitty has returned for a much anticipated second season and it has been a hit with viewers. The spin-off of the To All the Boys films, it has rocketed up the streaming chart in the UK.

All of the episodes are available for the second season right now. It is slightly shorter than the first, with just eight this time instead of ten.

Heading into the final episode of the season, there was a lot to be resolved in XO, Kitty. Including if she would confess her feelings.

What happened in XO Kitty season two ending?

This spin-off from the popular To All The Boys romantic series was launched in May and has been given rave reviews.

The final started with a voice over - as is traditional for the Netflix show - from Kitty. She discusses how much has changed in a year, from finding her family to coming round to enjoy life at Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) but says her scholarship is almost coming to an end and that she has “one last thing left to do”.

Margot calls Kitty, who is with their cousin Ji-won, and reveals that Halmoni (Korean for grandmother) had agreed to make amends with her sister and fly to Korea. Before the Moon’s Young Talent showcase starts, Dae is suspicious of how Stella got into it and shares this with Kitty.

After being confronted by Kitty, Min-ho reveals that Stella has been threatening to release the story about his pop-star brother Joon-ho getting one of his back-up dancers pregnant if she doesn’t win the contest.

Min-ho reveals the truth to his dad and shows that Stella was behind the MoonLeaks earlier in the season. Joon-ho arrives and says that he loves Euniji and says he wants to marry her.

Stella starts to sabotage the other competitors, with Eunice’s heels snapping on stage. Dae discovers all of his dancers are sick after drinking bottles handed out by Stella and his music track has been messed with.

Kitty comes to the rescue, getting the whole gang to take the place of the back-up dancers and convinces Principal Lee, head of KISS, to play guitar and provide the music. And Stella’s performance is cancelled before she can take to the stage.

Joon-ho proposes to Eunji on stage and reveals to the audience that he is going to be a father. Thus removing Stella’s blackmail material.

Eunice wins the competition, to the disappointment of Dae. But Dae’s father assures them they will be okay without the prize money.

Halmoni reunites with Kitty’s great aunt for the first time in 50 years, but not after a bit of a travel scare. The flight they had booked with the US was cancelled, but Min-ho arranged for his dad’s private jet to pick Halmoni and Margot up.

Two weeks later, Kitty finds out that her heritage scholarship has been renewed and she will get to stay for another year at KISS.

Who does Kitty end up with?

Kitty and Min-ho almost kiss after the end of the contest, after he offers to send his father’s private jet to pick up Margot and Halmoni. Two weeks later, having found out she will be staying for another year, Q encourages Kitty to tell Min-ho the news.

She finds him in the sculpture garden, but Min-ho tells her he is leaving that night to join his brother and dad on their big summer tour. He adds that after Stella he is swearing off all relationships.

Kitty then tells him she’s coming back next year and they have yet another moment. She asks to join them on the tour and he agrees - bringing an end to the season.

