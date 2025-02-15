Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Masked Singer winner for 2025 has been revealed

The Masked Singer has crowned its winner for 2025.

Wolf, Dressed Crab and Pufferfish made it to the final of the ITV show.

But only won could win the latest season - who was it?

Spoilers for The Masked Singer 2025 final are included in this article.

After weeks of keeping the audiences guessing, The Masked Singer has finally crowned its winner for 2025. But not before the finalists had the chance to wow the judges and audiences at home.

The sixth series of ITV’s beloved competition show came to an end with an epic finale. It saw old favourites return for some truly spellbinding duet performances.

Remind yourself why Rita Ora is not on the judging panel for 2025 - as last year’s winner Danny Jones joined it for the final. See the identities of all the unmasked stars here.

Who won The Masked Singer in 2025?

The final of season six of The Masked Singer | ITV

The previous champion of the hit ITV show, Danny Jones, was a guest on the judging panel. Returning 12 months after winning in 2024 - and then went on to be crowned King of the Jungle later that year.

After multiple performances, the winner of The Masked Singer for 2025 was revealed. Spoilers follow, so don’t read if you haven’t watched the final yet.

The winner of The Masked Singer 2025 was Pufferfish. They were revealed to be Samantha Barks.

What were the identities of The Masked Singer finalists?

Heading into the final of ITV’s popular competition show, just three of the contestants remained. And their identities remained a mystery before the final kicked off tonight.

During the course of the grand finale, all three were unmasked. The identities were as follows:

Wolf - Marti Pellow

Dressed Crab - Gregory Porter

Pufferfish - Samantha Barks

What songs were performed in the final?

Wolf started the night performing a rendition of Lady Gaga’s iconic 00s hit Poker Face. Supported by subtly Gaga-ish outfitted dancers - and one of the guesses for the identity of this contestant was Peter Kay.

Next up was Pufferfish, who took on Britney Spear’s ...Baby One More Time and gave it a stellar go. Leading to the judges to suspect it must be a professional singer - and possibly an American.

Dressed Crab performed the third song of the night, doing a rendition of Ain't No Sunshine by Bill Withers. The performer under the mask was able to pull it off stunningly - and once again saw the judges guessing Gregory Porter.

For the second round of performances, The Masked Singer finalists were joined by old favourites - including Danny Jones as Piranha - for duets. Starting once again with Wolf - who had a duet with Knitting.

They performed a rendition of the 1979’s classic With You I’m Born Again - which was originally performed by Billy Preston and SYREETA. After the performance Claire Richards (Knitting) guessed Rick Astley as the potential identity for Wolf.

Next up was Pufferfish, who did a duet with Piranha for their second performance. Together they performed a rendition of Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart - which was a real showstopper (in this humble writer’s eyes).

The final duet was Dressed Crab and they performed with Air Fryer. The duo did a rendition of Ain't No Mountain High Enough - which was famously performed by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell in 1967 and also again in 1970 by Diana Ross.

Following the duets, the result of the first public vote was revealed and Wolf was unmasked as Marti Pellow. The top two then returned to the stage for a final performance - doing their song of the season.

Pufferfish went first this time, after a look back at the clues from earlier in the season in a skit with host Joel Dommett. They performed a rendition of One Night Only from Dreamgirls, the musical.

Dressed Crab opted to perform Are You Gonna Go My Way by Lenny Kravitz again. They previously did a rendition in episode five back in January.

All that was left was to crown the winner of The Masked Singer 2025. Bringing the curtain down on another season of the beloved show.

Did you manage to guess the identity of the winner before they were unmasked? Let me know your thoughts on the season by email: [email protected].