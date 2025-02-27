The Apprentice is back and is celebrating a mammoth 20th birthday. The show, now in its 19th series, first debuted on the BBC back in early 2005.

Fast forward two decades and unfortunate candidates are still dreading hearing Lord Alan Sugar’s signature phrase: You’re Fired. The show is set to air its 5th episode today (February 27) and it will see a shock as one star will quit - and it's not the first time in the show’s history.

But who has been fired so far in the current series? Remind yourself of all the departures - warning there is a spoiler for tonight's episode in the gallery, albeit one widely known.

Remind yourself of where they film The Apprentice. And see what Lord Sugar could be investing his £250,000 in.

1 . Emma Rothwell - fired task 1 Online gift store owner Emma was fired after the first task - the tours in Austria. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . Aoibheann Walsh - fired task 2 Hair and beauty salon owner Aoibheann was the second person to hear 'You're Fired' in series 19. She packed her bags after the second task - when her team's virtual pop singer didn't hit the high note. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . Carlo Brancati - fired task 3 Poor Carlo, it was amazing he made it as far as task three truth be told. The hair transplant consultant seemed to rub the other contestants up the wrong way and he left after the negotiation task in week three. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales