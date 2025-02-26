Reggie Watts is also bringing his irreverent humour to Oxfordshire this Summer 🎪🎵🎟

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Courting, Kingfishr and more musical acts have been added to Truck Festival’s eclectic 2025 line-up.

They are joined by comedian Reggie Watts as a new addition to the festival’s comedy programming.

Here’s the current list of performers confirmed for the Hill Farm event, taking place from July 24 to July 27 2025.

Oxfordshire's Truck Festival prides itself on variety, bringing music, comedy, and late-night parties together for a weekend in July that has just added more eclecticism to the mix.

Truck favourites Courting make a triumphant return to Hill Farm, bringing their latest unpredictable and exhilarating turn straight from the release of Lust For Life, or How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the fastest-rising names in alternative music, Kingfishr , arrive in Oxfordshire fresh from selling out venues across the UK and Ireland, ready to deliver their anthemic, crowd-unifying sound. Meanwhile, the critically acclaimed Honeyglaze land at Truck Festival armed with their sophomore album Real Deal.

Beyond the music, Truck’s anything-goes spirit extends to its 2025 comedy line-up, featuring its biggest headliner to date— Reggie Watts . A multi-talented force in the US comedy and music scene, Watts’ surreal, genre-blending performances have captivated audiences worldwide, from his time as The Late Late Show with James Corden's bandleader to sold-out shows across the globe.

Now, he’s bringing his unmatched energy to Truck for the first time. He’s joined by a stellar line-up of UK comedy heavyweights, including Desiree Burch , Andrew Maxwell , Jessica Fostekew and Jacob Hawley (co-host of the talked-about The Screen Rot podcast).

After a day packed with incredible music and comedy, Truck keeps the party going long into the night—and 2025’s late-night programming is set to be bigger than ever. This year, the festival’s much-loved Palm City teams up with Oxford clubbing institution Switch to deliver a next-level after-hours experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viral sensation Fish56Octagon will take over Truck’s Market Stage for a genre-blurring set guaranteed to be a festival highlight. Drum & Bass legend High Contrast lands in Oxfordshire armed with an arsenal of high-energy anthems, while one of the UK’s most in-demand underground names, Songer , brings his signature flow to Hill Farm

Truck Festival 2025 - current line-up

Comedian and band leader for James Corden, Reggie Watts, is one of a number of new performers added to Truck Festival's 2025 bill. | Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER

Artists marked with asterisks require a Thursday ticket to see.

Nothing But Thieves (UK Festival Exclusive)

Kasabian

Courteeners

Bloc Party*

Blossoms

The Last Dinner Party

Franz Ferdinand

Wunderhorse

The Reytons

Hard Life

CMAT

Natasha Bedingfield

Fat Dog

The Big Moon

Sports Team

Maxïmo Park

Scouting for Girls

Alfie Templeman

Cassia

Courting

Kingfishr

Honeyglaze

The Pill

Westside Cowboy

Brogeal

Slate*

The Kites*

Basht

The Slow Country

Finn Forster

Good Health Good Wealth*

Johnny Foreigner

The Slates*

Alice SK*

The North*

Ollie Cook*

Lily Clarke

Bo Bardot

Corella*

The Futureheads

Lambrini Girls

Only The Poets

Moonchild Sanelly

Seb Lowe

Gurriers

Lime Garden

Bby Luvcat

Home Counties

The Clause

Daydreamers

Chloe Slater

She’s In Parties

The Guest List

Florence Road

Polly Money

Jasmine.4.T

Cardinals

Cliffords

Esme Emerson

TTSSFU

Better Joy

Ellur

Keg

Hooton Tennis Club

Bicurious

Cherym

Thank

Lakes

National Playboys

Songer

High Contrast

Fish56Octagon

Dynamite MC

Arthi

Kara

Messie

Dylan James Shen

Solr

Majessty

MC Louder

Switch DJs

Reggie Watts

Desiree Burch

Andrew Maxwell

Jessica Fostekew

Tom Ward

Elliot Steel

Jacob Hawley

Jarred Christmas

Esther Manito

Tony Law

Steve Williams

Andrew Bird

Steve Hall

Kazeem Jamal

Tom Wrigglesworth

Alexander Kealy

Where can I get tickets to attend Truck Festival 2025?

There are some tickets left for this year’s event, but not many as of writing - visit the Truck Festival 2025 website to pick yours up today, or if you’re looking for resale tickets, Truck Festival advises to use Tixel - their official partner for ticket resales.

Looking for a round up of other festivals taking place in the United Kingdom during the 2025 Festival Season? Take a look at our guide, updated regularly, to find out what other festivals are on your doorstep.