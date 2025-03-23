This City is Ours cast: Crime drama starring Sean Bean - Full cast and filming locations of This City is Ours

By Jessica Martin
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 11:06 BST
Updated 23rd Mar 2025, 21:17 BST

Watch the trailer for the BBC’s new crime drama This City is Ours starring Sean Bean - Where was This City is Ours filmed?

A new BBC crime drama follows the story of Michael (James Nelson-Joyce), a man who has been involved in organised crime for all of his adult life, but is now in love.

This City is Ours tells the story of Michael and Diana's (Hannah Onslow) love affair, set against the disintegration of Michael’s crime gang.

Together with his friend Ronnie (Sean Bean), Michael has successfully been bringing cocaine from Columbia into the country for years, but when a shipment goes missing he knows their Kingdom is under attack.

Jack Mc Mullen as Jamie Phelan.Jack Mc Mullen as Jamie Phelan.
Jack Mc Mullen as Jamie Phelan. | BBC / This City is Ours

This City is Ours cast

Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan

James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh

Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams

Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan

Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan

Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy

Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford

Mike Noble as Banksey

Bobby Schofield as Bonehead

Darci Shaw as Melissa Phelan

Stephen Walters as Davy Crawford

Where was This City is Ours filmed?

This City is Ours, written by Liverpool-born writer Stephen Butchard (The Good Mothers, The Last Kingdom), was filmed in Liverpool and Marbella.

The production team spent around 17 weeks filming in the Liverpool City Region last year.

You can watch This City Is Ours on BBC iPlayer from today (March 23). New episodes air Sundays on BBC One. Episodes will air weekly on Sundays at 9pm from March 23.

