World’s largest inflatable obstacle run coming to Peterborough in December

Inflatable 5K will be in Peterborough on December 10.

Organisers of the Inflatable 5K say that the event is bigger, bouncier and crazier for its 2022 edition.

The course is touring the UK and will arrive at the East of England Showground on December 10.

Competitors will now compete over 32 giant obstacles across 5K and there will also be a number of new obstacle designs.

Among the obstacles for competitors to take on will be ‘The Demon’, ‘Temple of Doom’, ‘The Vortex’ and ‘The Boss.’

A spokesperson for UK Running Events said: “UK Running Events wants to encourage more people to “get out and run and have fun”.

“If you loved watching Total Wipeout on TV, this is your chance to challenge yourself against the best inflatable obstacle run in the galaxy! “This gigantic obstacle run is suitable for all, no matter your age or athletic ability. All are welcome.

“With 4 route lengths to choose from 2.5K – 15K, runners can select their own challenge. The longer the distance, the more laps you do, the more obstacles you have to bounce, crawl, climb and slide your way through.

“At the finish, you will be rewarded with a high-quality finisher’s medal, a pair of running socks, a neck buff, and other finish goodies.”