A Winter Festival set for Ferry Meadows, in Peterborough, promises to offer a “magical experience filled with wonder, storytelling and festive tingles for all ages”.

The festival is being organised by the Nene Park Trust, which has joined forces with the National Literacy Trust in Peterborough to “weave an enchanting tale” for visitors.

A Trust spokesperson said: “Renowned local author and illustrator Ellie Sandall has created a mythical story and artwork exclusively for the Winter Festival, bringing to life a magical winter forest in a giveaway booklet, setting the scene for an interactive festival journey with surprises at every turn.

“As part of their sparkling adventure, children will be able to make their own story wands or crowns in our creative space. Taking these props with them into the woods will encourage imagination and play and add to the storytelling experience.”

Becky Marrs, National Literacy Trust Manager in Peterborough, commented: “The festive period is magical for children – and sharing stories as a family can build core memories that will last a lifetime. Ellie Sandall’s bespoke tale about wonderful creatures in the woods will spark imagination and conversation. We’re thrilled to team up with Nene Park for their Winter Festival to help bring literacy to life for the people of Peterborough.”

Another exciting highlight of the event is a collaboration with Gateway Film Festival to present a special screening of The Gruffalo’s Child.

"Set in our outdoor cinema under the stars, this animated winter’s tale based on the much-loved picture book by Julia Donaldson, will charm visitors of all ages,” the spokesperson continued.

The Winter Festival begins on November 30.

“Adding to the magic, the talented cast from Eastern School of Performing Arts, will transform into mythical woodland creatures, surprising visitors with captivating performances as they wander through the beautifully lit woodland trail, adorned with illuminated willow sculptures. Inspiring poetry and storytelling moments voiced by Charley Genever and Sandy Wardrop from Syntax Poetry Collective will add another layer of creativity to the festival journey.”

The Trust says this year’s festival is “packed with magical moments” to discover, along with festive food and drink at Ferry Meadows café adding to the experience. Visitors can also browse the Christmas Shop at the Visitor Centre, and pick up unique gifts and seasonal treats.

Open on 16 selected dates from Saturday, 30 November, through to Christmas Eve, Winter Festival tickets are just £10.50 each, with free entry for children under 3. Parking is included with every ticket, and entry times are available at 4pm, 5:30pm and 7pm. Every ticket purchased helps support the ongoing care and upkeep of Nene Park.

To book tickets, visit www.nenepark.org.uk/winter-festival.