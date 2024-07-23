Where to join skateboarder Travis Clayton in Peterborough this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Skateboarder Travis Clayton will be demonstrating his skills to youngsters across Peterborough this summer.

Children aged 6-to16 can head to Peterborough’s skate parks this July and August to take part in free skateboarding, sports and art activity days, from 10am to 2pm, set up by local arts charity Jumped Up Theatre.

Jumped Up is bringing expert skateboarder Travis from Illicit Skate School in Kettering, to Peterborough for a series of skateboard demonstration sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travis has been a skateboarder since he was 5-years old and has taken his passion to Australia and California; he now owns Illicit Skate Shop in Kettering and has made it his mission to introduce young people to the positive things that skating can offer.

Look out for the skateboarding demonstrations this summer

During these activity days, Travis will demonstrate his skills, techniques and good skateboard practise. Attendees with kit and safety gear are welcome to join in, getting tips and pointers from Travis on their technique as their skill level warrants.

Demo sessions from 10 to 11am are open to book, with kit available for attendees with parental permission and signed safety forms.

Drop-in skateboarding sessions will run from 11am to 2pm and are open to 6-to-16-year-olds with their own skateboards and safety gear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to skateboarding, young people will be able to express their creativity in a family friendly urban art workshop led by professional artist, Amanda Rigby from Peterborough-based creative art co-op Paper Rhino.

Look out for the skateboarding demonstrations this summer

Jumped Up is also partnering with lifestyle service, Healthy You, who will run various sports activities like dodgeball, football and a fitness competition.

There are four activity days taking place across the city: on Thursday 25 July in Stanground; Tuesday 6 August in Fletton; Thursday 15 August in Bretton; and Tuesday 20 August in Welland.

The skateboarding demonstrations are reserved for 6-to-16-year-olds and the 10 to 11am timeslots are reserved for those who book – with a parent present to provide permission and sign safety forms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Travis and the Jumped Up team will be visiting schools in Peterborough to run skateboarding workshops for the students – and the occasional teacher! One workshop has already taken place at Richard Barnes Academy to great success.