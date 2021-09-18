When you can see Ross Noble in Peterborough

Ross Noble - Humournoid

The extensive 54-date tour will see him performing at Peterborough New Theatre on February 10 ahead of a finale closing show at the prestigious London Palladium later that month.

Originally scheduled for spring 2020, the dates were postponed until 2021 / 2022 and tickets have now gone on general sale now.

What happens when pure comedy takes human form?

What happens when a creature is created and bred to do stand up?

Nobody knows because that isn’t a thing. What is a thing is Ross Noble doing a show. You can come and see it.

This is it.

Ross’s on-stage credits include 16 nationwide comedy tours and his critically acclaimed performance as Igor in Mel Brooks’ West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre.

As well as his on-stage work, Ross is a regular on national UK TV and radio programmes such as ‘QI’ (BBC One), ‘Have I Got News for You’ (BBC One) and ‘Just a Minute’ (BBC Radio 4). Ross has fronted Ross Noble: Off Road (Dave) and in late 2018 presented his own surreal magazine show for radio, ‘Britain In Bits’ (BBC Radio 4).

Ross recently made it to the final and was runner up as a contestant in Australia’s ‘Celebrity Apprentice’.

He has also written and stars in a brand new series of original comedy shorts for YouTube entitled ‘The Unnatural History Show with Ross Noble’. See episode one on Ross’s YouTube channel, with the weekly episodes of this new nature-watch series with a fantastical twist documenting a truly once-in-a-lifetime spectacle; the magical hatching of the elusive and deadly Ferrototo Worm.