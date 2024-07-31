What's on this week - including the Deeping Raft Races

Find Summer Safari in Queensgate until September 1

Walk on the wild side at Queensgate, get active outdoors and the chance to see fun on the river with raft races

SUMMER SAFARI

Queensgate Shopping Centre until September 1

Walk amongst life-sized, breathtakingly realistic animal sculptures, including a majestic elephant and a fearsome tiger. This unique experience is designed to captivate and educate, with engaging facts about each animal displayed along the way, sparking curiosity and wonder. Keep your eyes peeled for thrilling surprises around every corner.

Deeping Raft Races, Market Deeping, August 4 (11am)

A day of fun, excitement, and friendly competition – and this year the theme is Kids TV shows! Rafters are encouraged to unleash their imagination and decorate their rafts in the theme of Kids TV shows, both past and present. From classic cartoons to modern favourites

BOOK LAUNCH

The Met Lounge, tonight

In Sugar, Gravy, Pleasure, co-founder Pete Elderkin tells the story of Peterborough’s Sugar Club, with first-hand contributions from the author and others involved through the 90s upstairs at 5th Avenue and later at The Met Lounge.

FOODIE FRIDAYS

Ferry Meadows, August 2From 5pm to 9pm, next to the Fox Play Area, enjoy an evening of live music and fantastic food from local street food vendors. Entry is free, usual parking charges apply.

SKATEBOARDING DEMONSTRATION

Fletton Skatepark, August 6, 10am-2pm

Travis Clayton from Illicit Skate School in Kettering will demonstrate his skills, techniques and good skateboard practise. Open to 6 to 16 year-olds. Full details www.jumpeduptheatre.com

PETERBOROUGH RAILWAYS

Peterborough Museum until September

Looking at the impact of the railways on Peterborough and the dawn of a new era that connected Peterborough to the world, sparking a wave of economic and cultural change.

MONSTERS OF THE SEA

Peterborough Cathedral, until September 1

An immersive experience, transporting visitors into the awe-inspiring world of the ocean's most legendary inhabitants, breathed into life using animatronics.

MAIZE MAZE at Skylark, near March, all summer

Follow over 3 kilometres of pathways to complete the Olympic themed game and solve the maize maze challenge. The funyard includes a giant paddling pool, tractor ride, pedal go-kart track, jumping pillow, giant slide complex, zip-wire and more.

Fairies & Dragons at Sacrewell Farm until September 1Open every day, 9am – 4.30pm, you can explore the beautiful Cambridgeshire countryside, burn off some steam in the farmyard themed play area, paddle in the mill stream and take part in free, themed Fairies & Dragons activities including: Castle fort building; Dragon and Fairy scavenger hunt; Dragon-themed arrow shootout; Dragon-themed games; Crafting fairy wands; Fairy-themed games; Themed photo opportunities for capturing memories.

Longthorpe Tower in the 15th Century

Longthorpe Tower, August 3

The Whittlebury family resided at Longthorpe Tower in 1471 during a time of turmoil.

The Wars of the Roses is underway and the Yorkist King Edward IV is launching a bid to get his throne back from the Lancastrians.

Which side will Robert Whittlebury choose?

Join costumed interpreters from the Medieval Sokemen to explore life in the 15th century.

Suitable for all ages, tickets are £10 each.

