What's on: Peterborough's pubs and clubs this week

​Urban Brunch at Gurkha Durbaar, Broadway, March 31

The best in RnB, Hiphop, Dancehall, Afrobeats and Amapiano from DJ Firestarr, TK, Mr Lion, It’s Joe Boy, DJ T Rex and T3LSY from 3pm to 9pm. There will be bottomless Prosecco from 3-4pm not to mention plenty of food, beerpong and games. Tickets available at eventbrite.

THURSDAY:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriter's Sessions - three performers from 8.30pm.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has “Bell Fest” beer festival.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

FRIDAY 22nd:

Charters, Town Bridge, has The Selector 45s’ Vinyl Night featuring Ziggy Gangster, Soul boy Ed and Freakbeat Leigh from 8pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Toby and Nat from 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Highway Star from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has A Little Moore (pictured).

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Titan from 9pm. Popular five-piece band playing classic Metal and Rock covers.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has House Sessions presents #LockedIn. From 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has David James Smith.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Stevie Daniels and The Wranglers plus “Bell Fest” beer festival.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Phoenix showband playing. Pay on the door, £4 members/£6 non members.SATURDAY 23rd:

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Tommy Philpot from 8pm.The Queen’s Head, Queen Street, has Eclectic Ballroom DJ set from 8pm.The Ostrich Inn has The Mighty & The High from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Demo Cats.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Velocity plus “Bell Fest” beer festival.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Reckless from 9pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Sidekicks from 9pm. Covers band playing Rock and Pop.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen playing top tunes from the 70s to now! From 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has live music by Stray Native, a riff heavy, hard hitting rock band. From 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Pagan.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has 2020 Vision from 9pm-11.30pm.SUNDAY 24th:

The Ostrich Inn has Joe Drury - 5pm.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has “Bell Fest” beer festival.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Tea Dance afternoon from 2pm-5pm with organist Mark Spafford.

Charters has Popular local performer Bon Rogers-White will be performing solo from 3pm.

TUESDAY 26th:

Brewery Tap has its Pub Quiz in the function room. £1 entry, teams of six max and winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot. From 8pm.