What's on in Peterborough including Spangler's Country Music Club at The Parkway

​City band Club Brat support the Subhumans at Charters on Friday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club With No Name, ​Charters, Town Bridge, November 8

Most Popular

Club With No Name returns with the Subhumans, who have been igniting stages since the early 1980s with their politically charged lyrics and incendiary high-energy performances.

Support for the evening will come from Peterborough's most talked about and indeed most hotly tipped new young band Club Brat (pictured), “mixing Punk Rock with Drum and Bass.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club Brat will be on stage at Charters on Friday

Opening the evening’s proceedings with a few caustic and thought provoking words will be poet Charley Genever.

Doors open at 9pm and tickets are available from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname or you can pay on the door.

THURSDAY 7th: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Last Hour Stand from 8.30pm.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm. Free to enter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thursday vibes with DJ Amy from 8.30pm -11.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Quiz Night from 8pm.

FRIDAY 8th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has XX (2012) XII from 9pm. Popular Peterborough Rock covers band.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge from 8pm featuring Tim Hackford.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Club With No Name presents: Subhumans and support from 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a Michael Jackson tribute show plus street food by ‘The Cheesy Pig’

The Ostrich Inn has Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Salmon Dave from 9pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk It’s Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash from 9pm -2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has CJ Hatt.

The Bull, Market Deeping, has Tommy Philpot from 8pm.

SATURDAY 9th:

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler's CMC, featuring the multi-award winning Darren Busby Duo. £6 on the door, music from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Zephyrs from 9pm. Popular five-piece Peterborough party band, playing Rock and Pop covers right through the decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Live Lounge from 8pm with Jordan Poole.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Mighty & The High from 9pm.

March United Services Club has What About Pink! (A Tribute to Pink). Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £10.00 members, £12.00 non-members.

The Ostrich Inn has The High Rollers from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has 5050 rock band.

Mama Liz's, Stamford, has Battle of the Bands final.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm -3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has B.H.D.C from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Mike Carnell.

SUNDAY 10th:

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 5pm.

Charters has Christian Smith solo set from 3pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Motown, Northern Soul and Pop from Don't Look Down duo.

•Email your listings to [email protected]