What's on in Peterborough - including lots of Easter fun ideas

An epic dance circus piece at New Theatre, a Strictly favourite’s new show and last minute Easter fun...

HIDDEN at New Theatre April 24-26 Internationally-renowned dance circus company Motionhouse’s new production is thought-provoking and poignant. Gravity-defying choreography, an emotive soundscape and a shape-shifting set combine with groundbreaking projections to create an immersive world on stage. The fearless performers throw, catch and lift each other with immense precision, thrilling audiences with heart-in-the-mouth moments in this action-packed new production.

EASTER FUN at FLAG FEN until April 21

Get ready for a ROAR-some adventure every day throughout the Easter holidays and bank holiday weekend. Take on the dinosaur egg quest, pick a mystery egg, follow its colour-coded trail around Flag Fen, and uncover which dinosaur is about to hatch!

Hidden by Motionhouse at New Theatre, April 24-26

EASTER FUN at Ferry Meadows until April 20

There are activities every day including The Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park: Get ready to jump, climb and bounce your way through a 300-metre obstacle course, explore a massive inflatable play area and let little ones blast off in the space-themed toddler zone.

EASTER FUN – LADYBIRD STORYTELLING at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, April 17/18 and 19

A free storytime session in The Wonderful World of Ladybird Book Artists exhibition. Drop in and enjoy enchanting tales from the beloved Ladybird book collection. 11am - no need to book, just drop in.

EASTER FUN – The Great Bunny Trail at Queensgate

Five giant bunnies will be scattered around the city centre shopping centre, inviting children and parents to embark on a fun-filled search. Plus a variety of creative workshops to keep little ones entertained.

EASTER FUN at CIRCUS GINNETT at Bretton Park until April 21

Expect vibrant atmosphere, stunning costumes, and edge-of-your-seat entertainment, making it the perfect outing for families with breathtaking stunts, laughs from hilarious clowns, or awe-inspiring acts that will leave you speechless.

Nikita Kuzmin Midnight Dancer at New Theatre, April 18 The Strictly Come Dancing star invites you to a fairytale ball like no other and a night full of music, sequins, and world class dancing – a modern-day Cinderella story with your favourite dance floor anthems, dazzling costumes and explosive dancing.

Murder Trial Tonight III – The Doorstep Murder New Theatre, April 17 This unique theatrical experience brings true crime stories to life. The story begins on screen, then to the stage for a live murder trial. The audience deliberates and delivers its verdict.

FIREMAN SAM THE GREAT CAMPING ADVENTURE The Cresset, April 17 Norman wants to go on an adventure to impress his friends. So, when two famous animal explorers arrive in Pontypandy, he decides to follow them into the mountains.

IN OTHER WORDS

Key Theatre, April 23/24

They call it ‘the incident’ now. What happened when they first met. He always said it was part of his ‘romantic plan’, but they both know that’s rubbish. Connected by the voice of Frank Sinatra, this intimate, humorous and deeply moving love story explores the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and the transformative power of music to help us remember the past, connect with the present and hope for the future.