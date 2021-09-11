What’s on at Peterborough Cathedral in September

The view from the top of the cathedral

On September 16 the popular online Cathedral History Talks continue when Canon Tim Alban Jones will speak about 900 Years of Church Music. It’s a subject close to his heart and he says: “I believe that music has a very special power to lift our hearts, minds and souls to a higher plane. Music has been used in worship during times of great joy and gladness or solemnity and sorrow – and everything else in between – and it enhances our experience. At its best, music can help us glimpse something of the glory of God in the world. I am looking forward to sharing some examples of music that has been sung in Peterborough over the last nine centuries.”

Laughing Tree Theatre bring the dark tale of Dr Faustus to the Cloisters on September 17 and 18 in a stripped back outdoor performance starting at 6.30pm.

The play’s director, Ellen Fraser, said: “We’re thrilled to be making our debut in wonderful outdoor surroundings like this. Doctor Faustus is a moody and magnificent tale which contrasts perfectly with this holy and special venue. We can’t wait to stage it.”

There are also Tower Tours to the upper levels on selected dates, and the exhibition of Peter Walker’s lunar artwork One Small Step continues. There is also the opportunity to add to a community weaving as part of the Tear and Repair exhibition which is on display until Thursday. This small display shows five beautifully woven hangings created during a project led by the artist Nicola Moody, working with women caught up in commercial sexual exploitation. Drop in to take a look.

For bargain hunters, Peterborough Craft and Flea Market will be in the cathedral on Saturday from 10am to 4pm

Craft + Flea is a collection of independent makers, collectors, creators, designers, curators and small business heroes of our city. Entry: £2.50. Under-12s free.

The following Saturday (18th) it is the turn of Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair from 11am – 5pm.

Expect a feast of vintage fashion and other collectables from Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair.

Tickets: £2.50. Under-12s free.