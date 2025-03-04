WATCH: The Longest Yarn: Incredible 80 metre 3D knitted work arrives at Peterborough Cathedral - with message about the futility of war

An incredible knitted exhibition telling the story of D-Day has arrived at Peterborough Cathedral – showing off the incredible handiwork of scores of women who put the unique display together, as well as providing a stark message about the futility of war.

The Longest Yarn exhibition opened to the sound of a lone piper at Peterborough Cathedral today (Tuesday, March 3).

There was even ‘Winston Churchill’ patrolling the Cathedral corridors to welcome the special exhibition.

The work – which has to be seen to be believed – brings to life the pivotal moments of D-Day, skillfully depicted through knitting and crochet. Each scene serves as a poignant and moving tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who participated in that momentous day.

It runs at the Cathedral until March 31 – and having been on a tour of the country, it is the last chance to see it in the UK, before it leaves for the USA.

Tansy Forster, president of The Longest Yarn, said: “It took a year to put together. It took 180 ladies to knit all of this – and that is not counting all the people who contributed to the poppies, and all the rest of the bits and bobs we have had.

"We have had people from all over the world contribute.

"It is magic (to see it in Peterborough Cathedral). Peterborough Cathedral is very special to my heart. My parents lived in Ramsey, so I know this neck of the woods extremely well. It is almost like coming back home. It is just magnificent.”

The Very Rev Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough said: “It is an extraordinary exhibition, that takes up the whole of the east side of the Cathedral. It is an extraordinarily rich and creative way of reflecting on those events of just over 80 years ago.

"It is really important for us at the Cathedral – as we know the Cathedral is here to celebrate and engage with the big issues of our society. War and peace, faith and hope – all these things are really important, and particularly at the moment, with the world situation as it is, we really need to remind ourselves about the challenges, the cost – the price of war – and this heroic memory of D-Day really ought to remind us of those big issues at a very tumultuous time in our history.”

Among the dozens and dozens of scenes created in wool are two which were put together by the Oundle Yarn Bombers.

Maureen Weston from the group said: “We were approached by Tansy Forster, the mastermind behind The Longest Yarn, and asked if we would make one of Pegasus Bridge.

"We started in December 2023, and finished it by March 2024 – in this panel we had nine people involved. We had it on display in the council offices in Oundle, and we had it as a fundraising event for The Longest Yarn, and we invited different Veterans Charities along, and they had stalls there, and we raised £1,200.

"I think Peterborough Cathedral is the best location it has been to, in my opinion. It is big, has really good lighting and really shows it off.”

Plans are already underway for ‘The Longest Yarn 2,’ with Peterborough Cathedral set to host an exhibition next year – with the Oundle Yarn Bombers once again contributing.

Tansy said: “This time we are studying Britain at War. What we are doing is taking from the declaration of the war, right through to VE Day, and exploring what happened in Britain. When I was doing the first one, and doing all the research, I discovered things I didn’t know about, and I am fairly up to speed with Second World War history, living in Normandy – but as I started to scratch the surface, I discovered all sorts of stories that people do not know.”

Entry to the exhibition is by ticket and donation (suggested £2.50) - on the door or online. For more information, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/peterborough/peterborough-cathedral/the-longest-yarn/e-aegyga

1 . The Longest Yarn The exhibition opened at Peterborough Cathedral on Tuesday, and will remain open until the end of the month Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . The Longest Yarn The exhibition tells the story of D-Day Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . The Longest Yarn Dozens of women worked to create the stunning exhibition Photo: PT Photo Sales